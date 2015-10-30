Shaker Aamer 'needs TLC’ on return

Video

The last British resident to be held in Guantanamo Bay, Shaker Aamer, has been released, having been detained there for 13 years.

Joanne MacInnes, from the We Stand With Shaker Campaign, told the Today programme that Mr Aamer hads a great deal of health problems, exacerbated by a profound mistrust of doctors.

On his return, he would be "finally treated with some TLC", she said.

Speaking to presenter Justin Webb while the plane was still in the air, she said it was still unclear how authorities in the UK would treat Mr Aamer when he stepped off the plane.