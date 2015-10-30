Concerns over UK plans to care for Syrian refugees
The UK may not be prepared for the number of Syrian refugees the government plans to accept, MPs say.
Ministers plan to take 20,000 refugees by 2020 - a "huge change in the scale" of resettlement, according to Home Affairs Committee chairman Keith Vaz.
He said the committee was "concerned about our real level of preparedness and ability to increase capacity to manage such numbers at short notice".
June Kelly reports.
