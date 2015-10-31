Video
How to do Halloween make-up with YouTube's Roxxsaurus
Halloween costumes are a chance to transform yourself and one way to dramatically alter your look is with make-up.
Roksana Janiszewksa, 19, films make-up tutorials for her YouTube channel Roxxsaurus, where she has nearly 500,000 subscribers.
This Halloween she agreed to transform Newsbeat's Tina Daheley into half-pumpkin, half-skull.
Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat
-
31 Oct 2015
- From the section UK