How to do Halloween make-up with YouTube's Roxxsaurus

Video

Halloween costumes are a chance to transform yourself and one way to dramatically alter your look is with make-up.

Roksana Janiszewksa, 19, films make-up tutorials for her YouTube channel Roxxsaurus, where she has nearly 500,000 subscribers.

This Halloween she agreed to transform Newsbeat's Tina Daheley into half-pumpkin, half-skull.

Follow @BBCNewsbeat on Twitter, BBCNewsbeat on Instagram, Radio1Newsbeat on YouTube and you can now follow BBC_Newsbeat on Snapchat