Becky Watts trial: Shauna Hoare lied about kidnap texts

The woman accused of murdering Becky Watts lied to police when they found messages she sent about kidnapping teenage girls, a court has heard.

Shauna Hoare said she denied sending the Facebook and text messages to her boyfriend Nathan Matthews because she felt "panic".

She told Bristol Crown Court she had known "how bad it looked" because he had been charged with Becky's murder.

She and Mr Matthews deny murder and conspiring to kidnap his stepsister.

