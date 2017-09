Video

A transgender woman has been transferred to a female jail following a campaign to get her moved from a men's prison.

Tara Hudson, 26, from Bath, was jailed for 12 weeks and sent to the all-male HMP Bristol after admitting assault.

She has had reconstructive surgery and lived as a woman all her adult life, but is still legally a man.

In June, she spoke to the BBC about being accepted as a transgender woman.