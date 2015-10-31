Video
Great Heck's steaming pile of rubbish to be cleared
A huge, steaming pile of rubbish is making life miserable for the residents of the village of Great Heck, in North Yorkshire.
Villagers have been campaigning to get the pile of waste removed, after the firm running the tip collapsed in July.
Now the local council, the Environment Agency and the fire service say they will work together to remove the waste, but do not know when this will happen.
Paul Murphy reports.
