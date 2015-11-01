New figures suggest six million paid less than living wage

Video

Almost six million workers are paid less than the living wage, according to a study by professional services firm KPMG.

The data showed a "worrying trend" of part-time, female and young workers being most likely to earn below the figure, researchers found.

The living wage, promoted by the Living Wage Foundation, is currently £7.85 an hour and £9.15 in London. It is not compulsory for employers to pay it.

Tony Bonsignore reports.