Coins and notes piled up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New figures suggest six million paid less than living wage

Almost six million workers are paid less than the living wage, according to a study by professional services firm KPMG.

The data showed a "worrying trend" of part-time, female and young workers being most likely to earn below the figure, researchers found.

The living wage, promoted by the Living Wage Foundation, is currently £7.85 an hour and £9.15 in London. It is not compulsory for employers to pay it.

Tony Bonsignore reports.

  • 01 Nov 2015
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Lidl reverses NI living wage decision