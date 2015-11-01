'Walking wounded' finish 1,000-mile trek at palace
A group of wounded Afghanistan veterans has been welcomed home from a 1,000-mile trek by Prince Harry, as they reached the finishing line at Buckingham Palace.
The ex-servicemen and women have travelled the length and breadth of Britain over 72 days, raising money for the Walking With the Wounded charity.
The charity supports injured members of the armed forces trying to regain their independence through employment.
Nicholas Witchell reports.
-
