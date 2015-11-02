Video
PC Dave Phillips funeral: Footage cortege stretches down road
More than 1,000 police officers from across the UK joined the procession ahead of the funeral service at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral for PC Dave Phillips, who died when he was struck by a car last month.
Aerial footage showed the length of the cortege, which was led by the Pipes and Drums band of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and officers from Merseyside Police's mounted department on horseback.
02 Nov 2015
