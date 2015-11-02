PC Dave Phillips' funeral held in Liverpool

Video

Hundreds of police officers from across the UK have attended the funeral of Merseyside PC Dave Phillips, who died when he was struck by a car.

Mourners were led by Mr Phillips' widow Jen, while daughters Abigail and Sophie lit a candle in memory of their father.

The cortege, led by a pipes and drums band, made its way through Liverpool to the Anglican Cathedral.

Mr Phillips, who was 34, died on 5 October when he was hit by a vehicle in Wallasey.

Judith Moritz reports.