Orphans 'left to fend for themselves' by Liverpool council

A man who received compensation after being failed by Liverpool social services as an orphaned child has said he and his siblings were "left to fend for themselves".

Tony Hawkins told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme they received little support following the sudden death of their parents in 1983, with his 16-year-old brother being left in charge.

Mr Hawkins, who was aged eight at the time, described having to eat dog food to survive and regularly missing school.

Liverpool City Council said there were "safeguards in place to prevent [such incidents] happening now".

Mr Hawkins and his siblings have received around £75,000 compensation between them.

