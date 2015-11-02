Shaker Aamer 'thought he was poisoned at Guantanamo'

Video

Shaker Aamer thought he was poisoned whilst detained at Guantanamo Bay, according to one of the doctors who has treated him since his return to Britain.

Mr Aamer, 48, was held in Guantanamo for nearly 14 years over allegations he had led a Taliban unit and had met al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, but was never charged.

Consultant neurologist, David Nicholl, who campaigned for Mr Aamer's release, said he had been given an anti-malarial drug whose side effects can include psychosis - even though malaria is not present in Cuba.

Meanwhile his lawyer, Clive Stafford Smith, said Mr Aamer wanted an impartial and transparent inquiry to prevent a repeat of his experience.