It was an act of defiance that would cost him his life.

When 20-year-old Sidney Ashcroft punched a German officer in Nazi-controlled Guernsey, he sealed his own fate.

He was trying to protect his single-parent mother, but that punch meant he would never see her again.

Now, after 70 years, the mystery of where he was laid to rest has finally been solved.

The BBC's Patrick Clahane reports.