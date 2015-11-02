Jack Adcock: Nurse found guilty of manslaughter

Video

An agency nurse has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy through gross negligence.

Jack Adcock was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea, and later developed sepsis.

Isabel Amaro, 47, was convicted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court.

The jury is still deliberating on the same charge for two other medics - Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba and nurse Theresa Taylor.

Jo Black reports from Nottingham Crown Court.