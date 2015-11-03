John Humphrys pays tribute to Peter Donaldson

Video

The broadcaster and former BBC Radio 4 newsreader, Peter Donaldson, has died. He was 70 and had been suffering from cancer.

Mr Donaldson became Radio 4's chief announcer in 1983. His last broadcast was in 2012.

The Today programme presenter John Humphrys paid tribute to his “fearless” former colleague, who he considered "a wonderful human being and a wonderful friend."

"His voice was rich and warm and resonant and without a trace of affectation... when he read the news you trusted him," said Mr Humphrys.