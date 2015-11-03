Peter Donaldson's memorable Radio 4 news bulletins

Video

The broadcaster and former BBC Radio 4 newsreader, Peter Donaldson, has died aged 70 from cancer.

Known as "the voice of Radio 4", Donaldson became the station's chief announcer in 1983. His last broadcast was in 2012.

Some of his announcements included the death of Labour leader John Smith, the resignation of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher... and that a pigeon was held under armed police guard in India, suspected of spying for Pakistan.

Donaldson was also "the voice of doom" - recording a government warning in case of a nuclear attack in the 1980s.