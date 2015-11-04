Jack Adcock: Doctor guilty of manslaughter of boy, six

Video

A doctor has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six-year-old boy in hospital.

Jack Adcock, who had Down's syndrome, died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in February 2011.

Doctor Hadiza Bawa-Garba was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence. Agency nurse Isabel Amaro was found guilty earlier this week of the same charge.

Sister Theresa Taylor was cleared of the same charge.

Sian Lloyd reports.