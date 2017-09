Video

A doctor has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a six year-old boy by gross negligence.

Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was accused of medical failings in the death of Jack Adcock at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011.

Sister Theresa Taylor was cleared. Nurse Isabel Amaro was convicted of the boy's manslaughter earlier this week.

Jack's mother Nicola made this statement outside court.