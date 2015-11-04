UK-Sharm flights halted over Sinai air crash bomb fears

Video

The UK has halted all flights between Britain and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, saying there is a "significant possibility" a bomb caused the Russian plane crash at the weekend.

British holidaymakers who are in the resort will be returned to the UK, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

Flights had earlier been delayed as a "precautionary measure" after "more information" had come to light.

Russian Airbus 321 crashed on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.

Frank Gardner reports.