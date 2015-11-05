UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond 'looking to tighten security'

Video

The government is working with airlines to bring 20,000 Britons home from Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt after it suspended flights between the resort and the UK.

All flights were grounded after US and UK intelligence suggested a bomb may have caused a Russian jet from Sharm to crash killing all 224 people on board.

UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond told the BBC that security would be tightened and it is hoped flights will resume on Friday.