British tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheik as flights cancelled

David Cameron has said it will take "some time" before British tourists are flown back from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The government decided to ground all flights on Wednesday, saying there was growing evidence that a Russian plane which crashed after leaving the resort at the weekend was brought down by a bomb.

British Airways has said it will resume flights on Friday, although three major tour operators have said they won't fly to or from the resort for a week.

Richard Lister reports.