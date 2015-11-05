Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheik as flights cancelled

David Cameron has said it will take "some time" before British tourists are flown back from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

The government decided to ground all flights on Wednesday, saying there was growing evidence that a Russian plane which crashed after leaving the resort at the weekend was brought down by a bomb.

British Airways has said it will resume flights on Friday, although three major tour operators have said they won't fly to or from the resort for a week.

Richard Lister reports.

  • 05 Nov 2015
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Stranded in Sharm: Situation 'confused'