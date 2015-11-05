Russian plane crash: Sisi 'ready to co-operate' over security

Video

David Cameron has been meeting the Egyptian president, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in London.

The talks came as flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh remain suspended, following the crash of a Russian airliner over Egypt, in which 224 people were killed.

At a news conference in Downing Street, the Egyptian president said his country had introduced extra checks at Sharm el-Sheikh airport 10 months ago at Britain's request, and his country was ready to co-operate further.