Russian plane crash: Sisi 'ready to co-operate' over security
David Cameron has been meeting the Egyptian president, Abdul Fattah al-Sisi in London.
The talks came as flights between the UK and Sharm el-Sheikh remain suspended, following the crash of a Russian airliner over Egypt, in which 224 people were killed.
At a news conference in Downing Street, the Egyptian president said his country had introduced extra checks at Sharm el-Sheikh airport 10 months ago at Britain's request, and his country was ready to co-operate further.
05 Nov 2015
