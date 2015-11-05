Pte Gavin Williams death: 'Beasting' officer speaks to inquest

Video

An inquest into the death of an army private who died after being subjected to what was called a "beasting" punishment, has heard from the officer who was in charge of discipline.

Private Gavin Williams died in 2006 after being made to do strenuous exercise at a military base in Wiltshire.

On Thursday the inquest heard his commanding officer had wanted Williams brought to him 'hot and sweaty'.

Duncan Kennedy reports from the inquest in Salisbury.