Video
Pte Gavin Williams death: 'Beasting' officer speaks to inquest
An inquest into the death of an army private who died after being subjected to what was called a "beasting" punishment, has heard from the officer who was in charge of discipline.
Private Gavin Williams died in 2006 after being made to do strenuous exercise at a military base in Wiltshire.
On Thursday the inquest heard his commanding officer had wanted Williams brought to him 'hot and sweaty'.
Duncan Kennedy reports from the inquest in Salisbury.
-
05 Nov 2015
- From the section UK