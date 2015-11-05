Tourists in Sharm el-Sheikh
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British tourists 'in limbo' at Sharm el-Sheikh airport

As thousands of British tourists remain stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh, Prime Minister David Cameron says it is ''more likely than not'' that a terrorist bomb brought down a Russian airliner which flew from the resort.

A British team is working to improve security at Sharm el-Sheikh airport, in the hope that some flights will resume on Friday.

The BBC's Mark Lowen reports from the airport, where travellers have been waiting for news.

  • 05 Nov 2015
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Has terrorism hit Egypt tourism?