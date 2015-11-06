What is life like living with ADHD?
Only a fraction of those diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder receive appropriate support, research suggests.
ADHD affects around half a million children in the UK.
Anxiety, intolerance and an inability to regulate emotions are all symptoms of the disorder.
The ADHD Foundation says more needs to be done to help those affected.
Children of various ages have told BBC Breakfast about the reality of living with the condition.
