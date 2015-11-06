Russia plane crash: Britons return from Sharm el-Sheikh
Russia has suspended all flights to Egypt until the cause of last weekend's plane crash is established.
Meanwhile, the first flight bringing UK tourists back from Sharm el-Sheikh touched down at Gatwick Airport on Friday evening.
The Egyptian authorities severely cut the number of planned repatriation flights from the resort because they said the airport's capacity was limited.
The BBC's Orla Guerin reports from Sharm el-Sheikh.
