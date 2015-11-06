British tourists stranded in Sharm el-Sheikh
Brits stranded in Sharm: 'Lack of communication big worry'

UK investigators looking into why a Russian airliner crashed in Egypt say a bomb was put in the hold before take-off.

The BBC understands they have received intelligence based on intercepted communications between militants in the Sinai Peninsula.

In Sharm el-Sheikh, British tourists are still stranded after the UK government suspended all flights out of the resort two days ago.

The BBC's Sally Nabil has been talking to tourists there.

