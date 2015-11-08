Blinded veteran Shaun Stocker, who rebuilt his life

Video

One of the hundreds of former servicemen and women taking part in this year's Cenotaph ceremony is 25-year-old Shaun Stocker from Wrexham.

Injured in April 2010 by an IED explosion in Afghanistan, he lost both his legs, his left eye, and most of his vision in his right. He was only 19 years old.

Shaun told our correspondent Hywel Griffith what it meant to him to march in the Remembrance Sunday parade for the first time since he was injured.