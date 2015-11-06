Sharm el-Sheikh airport flights: UK Ambassador say priority 'is to get people home'

Video

British holidaymakers are being repatriated from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh two days after a Russian airliner crashed in what is feared to have been a bomb attack.

The British ambassador in Egypt, John Casson, gave an update at the local airport on the latest attempts to get Britons home after scheduled flights were cancelled - and was heckled by a number of holidaymakers shouting "when are we going home?".