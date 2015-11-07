Russian plane crash: UK passengers return from Egypt

Video

Holidaymakers in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh have begun arriving back in the UK, days after the UK government halted flights to the country amid fears that a Russian plane crash last week was caused by a bomb.

Only eight of the planned 29 flights operated on Friday. The Department for Transport said 1,417 passengers had been returned.

Passengers arriving in Glasgow on Friday night had mixed views on the information provided by tour operators but were happy to be back in the UK.