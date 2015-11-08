Sharm flight delays of up to three days - Philip Hammond
People who want to fly to the United Kingdom from Sharm el-Sheikh may experience a delay of up to three days, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond has said.
He blamed the delay on new security measures and airport capacity, following the crash of a Russian airline plane last Saturday, which killed 224 people.
Mr Hammond said if the plane was brought down by a terrorist bomb, the UK would have to reconsider security in airports worldwide.
He also said that reports of an incident involving a missile passing near a British plane over the Sinai desert a few months ago were "a red herring".
-
08 Nov 2015
- From the section UK