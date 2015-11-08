Video
Labour's Jeremy Corbyn accused of undermining UK nuclear weapons
The head of the armed forces General Sir Nicholas Houghton has accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of undermining the deterrent value of Britain's nuclear weapons after he said he would not use them.
General Sir Nicholas Houghton said he would be very worried if someone with such views was in power. His comments have sparked an angry response from Mr Corbyn.
BBC's political correspondent Carole Walker reports from Westminster.
-
08 Nov 2015
- From the section UK