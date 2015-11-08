Independent commission to report on doping allegations

Video

Athletics will have to face up to allegations of cover-ups and money-laundering after a report claims it will show "a different scale of corruption" even compared to FIFA, says co-author Richard McLaren.

An independent commission set up by the World Anti-Doping Agency will report its findings on Monday.

IAAF president Lord Coe says Athletics faces a "long road to redemption" over the allegations of bribery to cover up doping violations.

BBC's Richard Conway reports.