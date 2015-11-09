Video
Girl gangs: Former member talks about her criminal past
A rising number of women are involved in violence, from girl gangs to pub brawls.
One in five of all violent crimes and a third of domestic violence incidents reported to the England and Wales Crime survey involved a female perpetrator.
Tracey Miller, who was once the leader of a London girl gang and who says she now sees the errors of her past, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that gang culture led her to stab her own sister.
09 Nov 2015
