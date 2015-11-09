'I stabbed my sister' - former girl gang leader
Girl gangs: Former member talks about her criminal past

A rising number of women are involved in violence, from girl gangs to pub brawls.

One in five of all violent crimes and a third of domestic violence incidents reported to the England and Wales Crime survey involved a female perpetrator.

Tracey Miller, who was once the leader of a London girl gang and who says she now sees the errors of her past, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that gang culture led her to stab her own sister.

