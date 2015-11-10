Racial discrimination at work: 'Our abilities weren't valued'

Video

Racial discrimination at work is rising, a report by a charity has claimed.

An online survey of more than 24,000 people by Business in the Community says in the past year 30% of employees had experienced or witnessed racial harassment.

David McLeod was a development worker at The City Academy in Bristol, helping children from ethnic minority backgrounds progress.

But an employment tribunal ruled that he was held back from promotion because of the colour of his skin.

The school is now under new management.