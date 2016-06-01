Paedophile to be sentenced
Video

One of Britain's worst paedophiles to be sentenced

A man is facing multiple life sentences for numerous sex crimes against Malaysian children.

Richard Huckle, 30, from Ashford in Kent, admitted to a string of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years, from 2006 to 2014.

One of Richard Huckle's victims told the BBC she wanted him in prison forever.

