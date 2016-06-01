Media player
One of Britain's worst paedophiles to be sentenced
A man is facing multiple life sentences for numerous sex crimes against Malaysian children.
Richard Huckle, 30, from Ashford in Kent, admitted to a string of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years, from 2006 to 2014.
One of Richard Huckle's victims told the BBC she wanted him in prison forever.
01 Jun 2016
