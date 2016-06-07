Media player
Teenagers guilty of Primark toddler kidnap
Two teenage girls have pleaded guilty to kidnapping a toddler in a Primark store.
The two-year-old girl went missing from the shop on Northumberland Street in Newcastle city centre in April.
Fiona Trott sets out a timeline of events.
07 Jun 2016
