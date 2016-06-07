Primark
Video

Teenagers guilty of Primark toddler kidnap

Two teenage girls have pleaded guilty to kidnapping a toddler in a Primark store.

The two-year-old girl went missing from the shop on Northumberland Street in Newcastle city centre in April.

Fiona Trott sets out a timeline of events.

