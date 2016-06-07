Children trapped on the coast between St Margaret's Bay and Dover.
Coastguard: Rescued children 'lucky to be alive'

Dozens of children have been rescued by helicopter and lifeboats after becoming trapped by the rising tide on a beach in Kent.

The group of 34 teenagers and two adults were hiking when they become stuck between St Margaret's Bay and Dover.

Ed Thomas reports.

