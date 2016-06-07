Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coastguard: Rescued children 'lucky to be alive'
Dozens of children have been rescued by helicopter and lifeboats after becoming trapped by the rising tide on a beach in Kent.
The group of 34 teenagers and two adults were hiking when they become stuck between St Margaret's Bay and Dover.
Ed Thomas reports.
-
07 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window