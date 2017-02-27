Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Have we fallen out of love with experts?
Michael Gove's claim that "people in this country have had enough of experts" was one of the most memorable lines of the EU referendum campaign.
But was it just a throwaway soundbite, or did Mr Gove put his finger on a profound change? Are we really less willing to trust the people who were once supposed to know best?
BBC Newsnight's editor Ian Katz went in search of some answers.
-
27 Feb 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window