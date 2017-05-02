Video
'Why I went to court for my disability payments'
Debbie fought for financial support...
The number of people going to court to try to win back a key disability benefit is expected to continue to rise this year, a leaked letter seen by the BBC suggests. We follow one woman who took her case to tribunal.
