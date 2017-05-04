Video

It's one month since a YouTube video alleging government corruption sparked the biggest protests in Russia in five years.

Pro-government MPs have since called for restrictions to the internet and more patriotic education to try to reduce protest sentiment among young Russians.

Steve Rosenberg visited the city of Chelyabinsk to find out whether the internet really is encouraging rebellion among Russia’s youth.