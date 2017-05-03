Video

Current rules on the medicinal use of the drug are too limited says a cannabis expert.

Professor Val Curran, professor of Psycho-pharmacology at UCL told 5 live: "cannabis has no recognised medical use so research is very difficult to do on the drug."

"What we need is more than anything is a lot more research to tease apart this potential medicine chest that is the cannabis plant."

There is an estimated thirty thousand people in the UK that use cannabis for medicinal reasons every day.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast Wednesday 3 May 2017.