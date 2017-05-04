Prince Philip reveals how he helped to save famous ship

Video

Lending a hand: How Prince Philip helped to rescue Brunel’s famous steam ship SS Great Britain.

In 2010 the Duke of Edinburgh spoke engagingly to BBC Radio 4 about one of his real passions – naval history.

Prince Philip was involved in the return and restoration of Isambard Kingdom Brunel’s famous steam ship the SS Great Britain, which had sunk off the Falkland Islands and was brought back home to Bristol, where she was built in 1843.

Reporter Andrew Bomford from Radio 4's PM programme was invited to the Duke’s private apartment to do the interview.