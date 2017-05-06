Video

The singer and Beyonce songwriter Carla Marie Williams join a drive to encourage female musicians.

Beyonce and Britney Spears songwriter Carla Marie Williams says she wants to encourage more women to come forward to work in the music industry.

She is the founder of Girls I Rate, which has chosen 100 young women to perform their own music to a panel of industry experts at an event in King's Cross, London.

Singer Lily Allen, one of the event's hosts, said: "There are more girls getting involved in songwriting and production.

"It's brilliant, things are happening."