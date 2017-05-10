Mum's concern for Drayton Manor safety

Video

A mother whose son fell from the same water ride at Drayton Manor where an 11-year-old girl died on Tuesday, has said she thought the park did not take her complaint seriously.

Vikki Treacy told 5 live Breakfast's Rachel Burden that when her 10-year-old son Patrick fell from the Splash Canyon in 2013, the management did not properly investigate what happened.

Mrs Treacy was speaking to the BBC following the death of Evha Jannath who fell into the water while on a school trip with pupils from the Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Wednesday 10 May 2017.