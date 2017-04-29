Wayne Shaw talks about the 'Piegate' scandal

Video

The goalkeeper at the centre of the FA Cup 'Piegate' scandal has exclusively told BBC 5 live Daily that his "world fell apart" after he resigned.

Sutton United's Wayne Shaw lost his job after being caught on camera eating a pasty during the team's defeat to Arsenal in February.

Following the match it emerged Wayne knew Sun Bets had offered odds of 8-1 on him eating on camera.

The Gambling Commission and the Football Association are both investigating, with Shaw denying that he or any of his friends profited from the stunt.

He told Emma Barnett that the symptoms of his depression have returned since the incident and that giving evidence to the FA made him feel like a criminal.

This clip is originally from 5 live Daily on Thursday 11 May 2017