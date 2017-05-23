Video
Manchester attack: Mum was 15 feet from 'terrifying' attack
Eye-witness Emma Johnson was 15 feet from the blast at the Manchester Arena as she collected her teenage daughter and son from the concert.
“I saw this flash of light and then there was just smoke and shrapnel everywhere, glass everywhere, people screaming," she said.
“You watch these things on TV, and you think ‘how awful, how terrifying’ until you are in that situation it is the worst feeling I have ever experienced.”
23 May
