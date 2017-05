Video

The acting US ambassador to the UK has said "we unequivocally condemn" the US media leaks on the Manchester attack investigation.

Lew Lukens, who is also the USA's Chargé d'Affaires told Radio 4's The World at One the United States government is "determined to investigate" the leaks and "to bring appropriate action".

He said: "We have heard the message loud and clear from Her Majesty's government."