Farage: South Thanet fight now between UKIP and Labour

Nigel Farage has said he suspects the Conservative "vote will collapse" in the constituency of South Thanet.

His comments came as the Tories' candidate, Craig Mackinlay, was charged for alleged overspending in the 2015 general election campaign.

UKIP's former party leader - who lost out to Mr Mackinlay in the 2015 general election - said he felt "vindicated".

Mr Mackinlay, who is running again on 8 June, stands accused under the Representation of the People Act 1983, alongside his election agent Nathan Gray and party activist Marion Little.

The Conservative Party said the allegations were unfounded.