Blackpool Tower: 40 years on the organ in the ballroom

Phil Kelsall is marking a rather special anniversary. It is 40 years since he began playing the famous Wurlitzer organ in the ballroom at Blackpool Tower. The organ, which has been in place since 1935, gets a good going over from Phil five days a week, four hours a day.

Phil was just 21 when he was appointed in 1977. Here he is giving the Wurlitzer a whirl to celebrate...

You can listen back to the full interview here.

(Video courtesy of Jane Woodhead)